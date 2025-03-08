Herro (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will return to game action after missing Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to the illness. The All-Star combo guard has averaged 24.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers across 35.7 minutes per game in seven outings since the All-Star break. He has shot only 41.7 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc in that seven-game span.