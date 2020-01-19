Herro (knee) will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie first-round pick will put a two-game absence to a halt after the Heat determined his bruised left knee wasn't much of a concern. Herro's availability could result in one or more of Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson and Derrick Jones sacrificing some playing time.