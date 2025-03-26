Herro totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 victory over Golden State.

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see Herro reaching the 20-point plateau when analyzing the kind of season he's had in 2024-25. However, and while he's aiming to finish the campaign on a strong note, Herro's numbers have been trending in the wrong direction since the All-Star break. He's averaging 20.5 points per game in March and 22.1 ppg since the break compared to the 23.9 points per contest he delivered in the first half of the campaign.