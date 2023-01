Herro (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against Atlanta.

Herro has missed three straight and four of Miami's past five games due to an Achilles issue. It's unclear if the dynamic guard will be limited at all during his return to action, but either way, it's certainly encouraging to see him ommitted from the injury report. In 12 appearances before his recent absences, Herro had averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.