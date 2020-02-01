Herro will come off the bench Saturday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) is returning to the starting five, so Herro will resume his usual reserve role. In Herro's past 10 games off the bench, he's averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.2 minutes.