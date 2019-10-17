Play

Herro will come off the bench during Thursday's preseason game against the Magic.

Herro has impressed so far, and he'll get a chance to work with the second unit Thursday. Across his three preseason appearances, he's averaging 16.3 points on 11.0 shots, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.7 minutes.

