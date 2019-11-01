Herro scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT) while adding four rebounds, three assists to go along with a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 106-97 win over the Hawks.

Herro followed up his 29-point performance in Tuesday's win over Atlanta with another productive outing Thursday, scoring 17 to lead Miami's bench unit. With Jimmy Butler back in the fold, the 19-year-old has moved to the bench but has quickly adjusted to life in the second unit. For a second straight game, Herro finished with three made threes.