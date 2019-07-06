Heat's Tyler Herro: Continues impressing against China
Herro compiled 23 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during the Heat's 103-62 win over China in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday.
The 2019 first-round pick got his stint in Vegas off to a strong start against an overwhelmed Chinese squad, pacing the Heat in scoring in the process. So far, so good for Herro in his nascent professional career, as the former Kentucky Wildcat also collected 20 points against the Warriors in a California Classic League matchup Wednesday afternoon. The promising wing's next opportunity to make an impression comes Sunday evening in a matchup against the Utah Jazz.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.