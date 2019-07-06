Herro compiled 23 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during the Heat's 103-62 win over China in a Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday.

The 2019 first-round pick got his stint in Vegas off to a strong start against an overwhelmed Chinese squad, pacing the Heat in scoring in the process. So far, so good for Herro in his nascent professional career, as the former Kentucky Wildcat also collected 20 points against the Warriors in a California Classic League matchup Wednesday afternoon. The promising wing's next opportunity to make an impression comes Sunday evening in a matchup against the Utah Jazz.