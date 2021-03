Herro played 28 minutes off the bench and registered 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one steal Friday in the loss to the Pacers.

Herro has struggled from the field for the entire month of March. He's shot under 40 percent in six of eight games from both beyond the arc and overall shooting. He has dished out five or more assists just once in eight games. The good news is that he's seen greater than 25 minutes in seven of eight contests.