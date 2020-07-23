Herro tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage win over the Kings.

With Kendrick Nunn inactive, Herro was able to move up in the rotation a bit in the Heat's first scrimmage game. Although he failed to make a shot from downtown in seven tries, Herro was still effective with his mid-range shooting. Herro appears to show no ill effects from an ankle injury that limited his play before play halted in March. The youngster out of Kentucky was averaging 27 minutes per game over his first 47 games, and he'll likely see similar time on a depth chart that's filled to the brim with talented guards.