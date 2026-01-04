Herro (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro has missed the Heat's last 10 games due to a right big toe contusion. There is a chance that the seventh-year guard is cleared to play Sunday, though it's unclear whether he would come off the bench or start if he's given the green light to return. Herro has appeared in just six of 35 regular-season games due to injury, averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest.