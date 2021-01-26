Herro (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 21-year-old has sat out the last six games with neck spasms, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. Herro could have some limitations if available since he hasn't seen game action in nearly two weeks, especially with the second half of the back-to-back set on tap Thursday. Goran Dragic (groin) is also questionable, so it's worth keeping an eye on Miami's injury report for Wednesday.