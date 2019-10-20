Heat's Tyler Herro: Could start with Waivers suspended
Herro could have an opportunity to start Wednesday's season opener against Memphis after Dion Waiters was suspended by the Heat on Saturday night.
Waiters will serve a one-game ban for conduct detrimental to the team, and in his absence, Herro is the primary candidate to get the nod at shooting guard. The two players were already thought to be in a close battle for the position, with Herro perhaps even pulling ahead during an impressive preseason. Waiters saw only 10 minutes of action in Friday's exhibition finale, while Herro finished with 14 points in 32 minutes of play.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...