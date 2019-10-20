Herro could have an opportunity to start Wednesday's season opener against Memphis after Dion Waiters was suspended by the Heat on Saturday night.

Waiters will serve a one-game ban for conduct detrimental to the team, and in his absence, Herro is the primary candidate to get the nod at shooting guard. The two players were already thought to be in a close battle for the position, with Herro perhaps even pulling ahead during an impressive preseason. Waiters saw only 10 minutes of action in Friday's exhibition finale, while Herro finished with 14 points in 32 minutes of play.