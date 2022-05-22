Herro suffered a quadriceps injury during Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Herro played just 20 minutes during the win and was benched in favor of Victor Oladipo during the fourth quarter. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game that he had no update on the severity of Herro's injury, but he did say that part of the reason he stuck with Oladipo was because of the injury, but it was also due to the fact that Oladipo was just playing better, per Friedell. It doesn't sound like the quadriceps issue is too serious, but it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Monday's critical Game 4.