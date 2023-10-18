Herro is out for Wednesday's preseason game versus the Nets due to a left thigh contusion, Will Manso of Local 10 Miami reports.

It appears as though Herro will also miss Miami's preseason finale against Houston on Friday, as coach Erik Spoelstra said the shooting guard is expected to be back for the team's regular-season opener against the Pistons on Oct. 25, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Herro's lack of availability is disappointing, especially after he dropped 30 points (11-19 FG) during Sunday's preseason win over Memphis, but it doesn't sound like fantasy managers need to be concerned about the injury moving forward.