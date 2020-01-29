Herro contributed six points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 109-101 loss to the Celtics.

Starting at shooting guard for a third straight game in place of Kendrick Nunn (Achilles), Herro saw his scoring production tail off after a few good performances in a row. The rookie should continue to benefit from elevated playing time as long as Nunn is sidelined, but his stat lines are fairly underwhelming on nights when the three ball isn't falling.