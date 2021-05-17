Herro had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Herro was one of the few Miami regulars that didn't take the night off Sunday and took advantage of the increased role, as he's been playing off the bench in most nights with Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic earning most of the minutes at the point guard position. The former Kentucky standout is widely expected to return to his second-unit role once the playoffs get underway, thus limiting his upside in most DFS formats.