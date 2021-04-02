Herro posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

This was the 21-year-old's fourth game of the season in which he recorded both a steal and a block in the same game. Herro's clutch scoring off the bench has helped propel Miami to three wins in a row. The second-year guard is averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers over his last three games, and he should continue providing consistent points and three-pointers along with low-end assists for the Heat the rest of the way.