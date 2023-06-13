Herro (hand) didn't play in Monday's Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.

Herro suffered a hand injury that required surgery in Game 1 of Miami's opening-round series versus Milwaukee and missed nearly the entire postseason. He was cleared to suit up for Game 5, but head coach Erik Spoelstra opted to keep the shooting guard on the bench. The Kentucky product signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in October last year, so he figures to be an integral part of the Heat's rotation for years to come.