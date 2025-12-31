Herro (toe) did not practice Wednesday and won't travel with the Heat for Thursday's game against Detroit, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is without a timetable for a return and is set to miss his ninth straight game Thursday due to a right toe injury. He should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves until the Heat offer another update on his status. With Herro sidelined, Dru Smith will likely continue to see increased minutes behind Davion Mitchell, while Kasparas Jakucionis may remain in the rotation.