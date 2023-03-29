Herro logged 33 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Raptors.

Although Miami was unable to pick up the win Tuesday, Herro matched his fifth-highest scoring total of the season while also topping 20 points for a third consecutive game. The 23-year-old will attempt to remain productive in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Knicks, especially if Jimmy Butler (neck) is sidelined for a second consecutive game.