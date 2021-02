Herro scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go with six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in Sunday's 109-103 win over the Knicks.

Herro has come off the bench in each of the past two games, but he hasn't seen a significant decrease in playing time as a result. He's remained productive, averaging 16.5 points per game over the past two contests. He was the team's top depth player Sunday and should continue to have a prominent role for Miami regardless of his starting status.