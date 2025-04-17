Herro contributed 38 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 win over Chicago in the Play-In Tournament.

Herro played hero ball for Miami to begin the Play-In Tournament, leading all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and shots made while finishing two points shy of the 40-point mark. Herro recorded 38 or more points in three contests during the regular season while connecting on 13 or more shots from the field on five occasions.