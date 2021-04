Herro finished Sunday's win over Portland with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Playing through a minor foot injury, Herro saw his regular workload (30 minutes) and scored in double figures for the ninth game in a row. The Kentucky product is averaging 17.2 points on 50-45-78 shooting during that stretch while adding 3.6 boards, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.