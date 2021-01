Herro (neck) recorded 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Clippers.

Herro missed the previous seven games with neck spasms, yet still managed to lead the team in scoring in his return. Herro had a difficult time knocking down his shot during his first game back, but he did not let them stop him from hoisting up a team-high 21 shot attempts.