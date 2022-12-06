Herro racked up 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Grizzlies.

Herro recorded his fourth double-double of the season, dropping at least 22 points for the third straight game. Coming off an injury-related absence, Herro is finally beginning to look like the player managers had been hoping for this season. As long as he can remain healthy, Herro should be able to cruise along at top-80 speed the rest of the way.