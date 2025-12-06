An MRI confirmed a right toe contusion for Herro and he is being listed as doubtful for Saturday's game versus Sacramento, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It appears that Herro will be missing his second straight game Saturday night, which will create more opportunity for Jamie Jaquez, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith. The good news is that Herro is being listed as "day-to-day" with nothing more than a bruised toe, and after Saturday's game, the Heat are off until Tuesday, giving Herro plenty of time to rest up.