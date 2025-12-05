Herro (toe) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro was initially listed as questionable but is now unlikely to play Friday due to a toe injury. He's slated to undergo an MRI, so there appears to be some concern brewing. For now, the star guard can be considered day-to-day, but it seems unlikely he'd be able to play in the second half of Miami's weekend back-to-back set against the Kings on Saturday. Norman Powell (ankle) has been upgraded to available, but with Herro likely out, Pelle Larsson figures to stick in the starting lineup for at least one more game.