Herro (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic.

Herro has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss his first game since Dec. 16. Jimmy Butler (toe) and Kyle Lowry (hand) are also doubtful, so it's unclear what Miami will do at point guard, but Caleb Martin (ankle) is expected to suit up for the first time since Dec. 25.