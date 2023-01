Herro (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.

Herro will be sidelined for at least one game due to left Achilles soreness, which popped up during Sunday's loss to the Nets. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but Herro's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Bucks. Kyle Lowry (knee) is also out, so Gabe Vincent (knee), Victor Oladipo and Max Strus are all candidates for major roles against Oklahoma City.