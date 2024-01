Herro (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Herro has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game since Dec. 16. Jimmy Butler (toe) and Kyle Lowry (hand) are also out, so Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez should continue to see increased roles versus Orlando. Herro's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Charlotte.