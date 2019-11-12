Heat's Tyler Herro: Downgraded to out
Herro (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro will miss his first contest of the 2019-20 season due to an ankle injury. Expect Duncan Robinson to pick up the majority of his minutes on a depleted Miami team.
