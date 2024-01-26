Herro accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 143-110 loss to the Celtics.

The fifth-year guard has looked good since missing a game in mid-January due to a minor shoulder issue. Herro has drained multiple threes in seven straight games since rejoining the lineup, averaging 20.0 points, 5.9 boards, 3.6 threes and 3.1 assists over that stretch. New backcourt partner Terry Rozier is less distribution-minded than Kyle Lowry was, and while it's not yet clear if Herro will assume more of those duties, his six assists Thursday did lead the Heat.