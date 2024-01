Herro racked up 17 points (5-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 118-105 loss to Phoenix.

The fifth-year guard continues to rain in threes. Herro has recorded multiple made three-pointers in nine straight games, averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 boards, 3.8 treys and 3.2 assists over that stretch, and so far the addition of Terry Rozier to the Heat lineup hasn't impacted his role or volume.