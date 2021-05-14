Herro scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds over 29 minutes in a 106-94 victory over Miami on Thursday.

The second-year guard filled his usual instant-offense role off the bench, finishing tied with Bam Adebayo for the second-most points on the team in the win. Herro knocked down exactly four three-pointers for the second straight game and has now made multiple treys in six straight contests. He is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 three-pointers in his past four games.