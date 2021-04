Herro scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and chpped in two rebounds along with two steals across 31 minutes in a 110-104 victory over the Lakers on Thursday.

Herro came off the bench but ranked second on the club with 31 minutes in the win. The sharpshooter earned his time on the floor by drilling a team-high four treys. The sophomore guard is posting per-game averages of 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers on the season.