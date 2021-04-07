Herro scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

The second-year guard continues to anchor Miami's second unit, leading the group in scoring Tuesday while hitting for double-digit points in his seventh straight game. Herro is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.6 threes over that stretch while playing 31.3 minutes a night, giving him solid fantasy value despite his lack of a starting role.