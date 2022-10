Herro registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bulls.

Herro was expected to start the season as a bench option for the Heat, but he got the start in the campaign opener and ended up as one of the team's most productive players. Last season's Sixth Man of the Year should be a strong fantasy option regardless if he starts or comes off the bench going forward.