Herro amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Knicks.

Herro has scored at least 20 points in six of his 12 appearances during the current month and remains a reliable scoring weapon for the Heat, and he has been particularly sharp from three-point range of late. He's drained two or more threes in each of his last 11 games while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc in that span.