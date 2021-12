Herro tallied 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists during Monday's 105-94 loss to Cleveland.

This was Herro's fourth straight matchup coming in off the bench, but the Kentucky product still manages to produce at a solid rate. Herro scored in double figures for a third time since his last start Dec. 4 against the Bucks. Over his past seven appearances off the bench, the guard is averaging 18.4 points.