Herro provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Monday's 114-92 win over the Pacers.

Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler's return didn't hurt Herro's value that much, and it's hard for the Heat to keep him off the floor after his notable play in the bubble. Coming into Monday's game he was averaging 15 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists over five games while converting 50 percent of his shots during that span.