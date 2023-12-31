Herro amassed 25 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz.

Herro wasn't shy about shooting the rock Saturday, as he attempted a team-high 22 field-goal attempts. In that context, his 25 points wasn't ultra impressive, but the fifth-year guard helped keep the game close after Jimmy Butler departed with a foot injury in the third quarter. Herro has played six contests since returning from an ankle injury that resulted in an 18-game absence, and he's scored at least 22 points in every outing since his return. During the six-game stretch, he's averaged 26.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.5 triples and 1.0 steals over 35.2 minutes.