Herro had 27 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

After missing six straight games due to injury, Herro returned in dominant fashion, drilling six three-pointers and posting his most efficient shooting game of the entire season. The guard had been bothered by a sore foot for much of April, but the hope is that the injury is behind him and he'll round into form as the postseason quickly approaches.