Herro contributed 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Herro finished with 27 points in the loss, the most he has scored in a game in over a month. His playing time has been more than adequate in recent times and so perhaps he is finally over his neck injury that kept him out earlier in the season. Despite being outside the top-150 for the season, he has elevated his play to sit as the 109th ranked player over the past two weeks, making him more than worthy of a standard league roster spot.