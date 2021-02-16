Herro contributed 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Herro's 27 points were his most in a game in over a month. The second-year guard has cleared 30 minutes in each of his past four games, and he should continue to reach that level of playing time with ease so long as Goran Dragic (ankle) remains sidelined. Despite the absence of Dragic, Herro hasn't seen a major boost in play-making responsibilities, as he's averaging an unspectacular 4.0 assists per game over the five contests the former has missed. Instead, Jimmy Butler (8.8 assists per game in Dragic's absence) has been the top beneficiary.