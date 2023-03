Herro had 29 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to the Knicks.

Herro was overdue for a strong showing, as he scored a combined 19 points in his previous two games. Kyle Lowry has missed 11 games and counting due to a knee issue, so we can expect Herro to keep picking up the slack in the playmaking department.