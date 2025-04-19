Herro tallied 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 44 minutes in Friday's 123-114 overtime win against the Hawks in the Play-In Tournament.

Herro came alive late in Friday's game, scoring 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help propel Miami to the first round of the playoffs. He's scored 68 points combined across his two outings in the Play-In Tournament while connecting on 57.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. Herro and the Heat will have their hands full Sunday in Game 1 against the Cavaliers.