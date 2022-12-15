Herro posted 35 points (12-23 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Thunder.

Herro's only shot attempts in the first half came from beyond the arc where he went 6-of-9 for 18 points. He got off to a slow start after the break, going 1-of-6 from the field in the third quarter before hitting five of eight shot attempts for 12 points in the fourth, including a game-winning 19-foot pullup jumper with just five seconds to go. The Miami guard led the game in scoring with 35 points while also hitting game and season-high nine threes on the night. It was Herro's third time this season reaching the 30-point mark.