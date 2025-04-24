Herro posted 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Herro was a scoring machine during Game 2, as he tried to prevent his team from going down 2-0 in the series. However, Cleveland proved to be too much to handle once again, despite Miami having six players score in double figures. Herro continues to prove he is worthy of being the No. 1 option for his team moving forward. Still, it seems as though it might only be a matter of time before they're eliminated, with the Cavaliers clearly the better all-around team in this series.