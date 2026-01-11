Herro closed with 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-99 loss to the Pacers.

The 21 points led the Heat on the night, as only three of his teammates even scored in double digits. It was Herro's first start since Dec. 9, and just his second game back from a toe injury that cost him 11 contests. He's still looking for his rhythm from long range, having gone 2-for-12 on three-point attempts since getting back on the court, and on the season he's averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes a game.